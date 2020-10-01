Insufficient evidence: French football authorities CLEAR Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez of racism following Neymar skirmish

Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez won't be punished by French footballing authorities after the organization stated it couldn't find enough evidence to support Neymar's accusations of racism during PSG's match with Marseille.

The disciplinary commission of the Ligue de Football Professionel (LFP) returned its verdict after examining the situation, that saw the pair in an angry skirmish, with Neymar claiming Gonzalez had made racially discriminatory comments following Marseille's 1-0 win over PSG in Paris last month.

"After examining the file, hearing the players and representatives of the clubs, the commission notes that it does not have sufficient evidence to prove discriminatory comments made by the player Alvaro against Neymar during the match or by Neymar against Alvaro," the committee said in a statement.

Brazilian star Neymar claimed Gonzalez had used a racist slur at the end of the game and demanded the LFP investigate. In return, Neymar himself was also investigated for an alleged homophobic comment made to Gonzalez.

Five players were sent off at the end of the match, with Neymar dismissed for hitting Gonzalez on the back of his head.

After the LFP's statement, Marseille released a statement declaring themselves "satisfied" with the decision made by the disciplinary committee.

"Alvaro is not racist, any accusation against him on this subject is unfair and unfounded," the statement read.

"Olympique de Marseille is and will remain the club of anti-racism."