Barcelona teen sensation Fati 'denied Man of the Match award for being underage' after star showing in La Liga opener

Ansu Fati, 17, was reportedly unable to be named as the Man of the Match despite scoring twice in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday because he is “underage,” and the award is sponsored by beer company Budweiser.

Budweiser congratulated Barcelona midfielder Jordi Alba as one of the weekend’s Man of the Match recipients alongside the likes of Jesus Navas and Fede Valverde, with Fati reportedly being deprived due to his tender years.

❗Ansu Fati could not be chosen as the 'Man of The Match' because he's underage and the sponsors are a beer company (Budweiser). — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 27, 2020

Alba put in a fine showing at both ends of the Camp Nou on Sunday, capping his performance with an assist for Fati’s opener after quarter of an hour.

However, it was the teenager who stole the headlines, finishing emphatically from Alba’s pullback before slotting home again just four minutes later.

Fati then won a penalty later in the half from Mario Gaspar, a spotkick which was subsequently dispatched by Lionel Messi.

Pau Torres made it 4-0 on the stroke of halftime when he inadvertently turned home Messi’s cross past his own goalkeeper.

Budweiser partnered with La Liga last season, with the drinks brand entering a similar sponsorship deal with the Premier League.

Fati, a graduate from Barca’s La Masia academy, burst onto the scene last season at the age of just 16.

An impressive debut campaign saw him notch eight goals in all competitions from just 15 starts, and he has now taken his tally to 10 strikes for Barcelona despite his tender age.

10 - Aged 17 years and 332 days, Ansu Fati is the youngest player from the top five European leagues to score 10+ goals in all competitions since the start of last season. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/7lG0JtuheT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 27, 2020

The youngster also bagged a goal and an assist against Ukraine on his first start for Spain’s national side earlier in September.

Fati might have to wait until he’s 18 for his performances to be recognized with Man of the Match awards, but he doesn’t have too long to wait - he’ll reach the milestone on October 31.