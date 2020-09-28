 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Barcelona teen sensation Fati 'denied Man of the Match award for being underage' after star showing in La Liga opener

28 Sep, 2020 13:33
Ansu Fati was on fire for Barcelona against Villarreal. © Reuters.
Ansu Fati, 17, was reportedly unable to be named as the Man of the Match despite scoring twice in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday because he is “underage,” and the award is sponsored by beer company Budweiser.

Budweiser congratulated Barcelona midfielder Jordi Alba as one of the weekend’s Man of the Match recipients alongside the likes of Jesus Navas and Fede Valverde, with Fati reportedly being deprived due to his tender years.

Alba put in a fine showing at both ends of the Camp Nou on Sunday, capping his performance with an assist for Fati’s opener after quarter of an hour.

However, it was the teenager who stole the headlines, finishing emphatically from Alba’s pullback before slotting home again just four minutes later.

Fati then won a penalty later in the half from Mario Gaspar, a spotkick which was subsequently dispatched by Lionel Messi.

Pau Torres made it 4-0 on the stroke of halftime when he inadvertently turned home Messi’s cross past his own goalkeeper.

Also on rt.com 'A generational talent': Messi scores but Fati shades him with two stunning goals as Barcelona run riot against Villarreal (VIDEO)

Budweiser partnered with La Liga last season, with the drinks brand entering a similar sponsorship deal with the Premier League.

Fati, a graduate from Barca’s La Masia academy, burst onto the scene last season at the age of just 16. 

An impressive debut campaign saw him notch eight goals in all competitions from just 15 starts, and he has now taken his tally to 10 strikes for Barcelona despite his tender age.

The youngster also bagged a goal and an assist against Ukraine on his first start for Spain’s national side earlier in September.

Fati might have to wait until he’s 18 for his performances to be recognized with Man of the Match awards, but he doesn’t have too long to wait - he’ll reach the milestone on October 31.

