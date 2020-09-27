'Best fielding in history of cricket': Fans gobsmacked after Pooran pulls off INCREDIBLE save during IPL game (VIDEO)

An audacious piece of fielding by Nicholas Pooran has left the cricketing world in awe after a breathtaking save during an Indian Premier League game in Sharjah.

The Kings XI Punjab player showed stunning reflexes to deny Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson six runs, diving full length over the boundary rope before catching the ball.

Pooran showed sublime presence of mind, knowing he was over the rope, to acrobatically flick it back while in the air.

Most impressively, the West Indian managed to pull of the feat without hitting the rope when he jumped and released the ball before he landed on the ground.

UNBELIEVABLE fielding from Nicholas Pooran! That is absolutely sensational. The best save in IPL history?

Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back....Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next....

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar immediately took to twitter to hail Pooran’s fielding heroics.

The Little Master wrote: “This is the best save I have ever seen in my life.”

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!

Meanwhile, former England batsman James Taylor tweeted: “That is the best piece of fielding you’ll ever see from Pooran!!!! Wow!!!”

Ex-West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop added to the superlatives: “Nicholas Pooran has just pulled off one of the great saves in the game of cricket. Unbelievable awareness.”