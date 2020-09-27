 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Best fielding in history of cricket': Fans gobsmacked after Pooran pulls off INCREDIBLE save during IPL game (VIDEO)

27 Sep, 2020 17:51
Cricket fans were astounded by Pooran's athleticism. © Screenshot Twitter @crickcosmos
An audacious piece of fielding by Nicholas Pooran has left the cricketing world in awe after a breathtaking save during an Indian Premier League game in Sharjah.

The Kings XI Punjab player showed stunning reflexes to deny Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson six runs, diving full length over the boundary rope before catching the ball.

Pooran showed sublime presence of mind, knowing he was over the rope, to acrobatically flick it back while in the air.

Most impressively, the West Indian managed to pull of the feat without hitting the rope when he jumped and released the ball before he landed on the ground.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar immediately took to twitter to hail Pooran’s fielding heroics.

The Little Master wrote: “This is the best save I have ever seen in my life.”

Meanwhile, former England batsman James Taylor tweeted: “That is the best piece of fielding you’ll ever see from Pooran!!!! Wow!!!”

Ex-West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop added to the superlatives: “Nicholas Pooran has just pulled off one of the great saves in the game of cricket. Unbelievable awareness.”

