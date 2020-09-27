Flying Finn Bottas fires foul-mouthed tirade at 'critics' after winning Russian Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Valterri Bottas sent an expletive message to his haters after winning the Russian Grand Prix, declaring: “A nice moment to thank my critics and to whom they concern. F*ck you.”

The Formula 1 driver claimed victory after his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, the championship leader, collected two time penalty points for pre-race infringements.

Joy and relief for @ValtteriBottas as he celebrates victory in Russia 😆 🏆His second of the season and his first since Austria in July#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1pic.twitter.com/xjMPSM5Axx — Formula 1 (@F1) September 27, 2020

It is not the first time Bottas has turned the air blue in a bid to silence his critics.

In October last year, the Finnish flyer fired a defiant salvo at his doubters after winning the Japanese Grand Prix, simply saying: “F*ck you.”

Short, concise and to the point, Bottas is not one to mince his words.

He also celebrated his victory at the Australian Grand Prix in March last year with another colorful exchange over the Mercedes team radio after crossing the finish line.

“To whom it may concern: Fuck you,” he told his race engineer Riccardo Musconi.

Perhaps Bottas’s tendency to go on the defensive after victories can be explained by his winless season in 2018.

Bottas was more expressive with his words after the dust had settled on his triumph in Sochi today.

He said: “Once I was in clean air I felt that the pace was pretty awesome and that I could control everything.

Yes, Valtteri!!! 💪Bottas takes his second win of 2020! 🏁🏆👏Max Verstappen comes home second, Lewis Hamilton takes third#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1pic.twitter.com/IBqgTERm4q — Formula 1 (@F1) September 27, 2020

“Never give up. It’s a good day. It’s nice to get another win as it’s been a while and I now need to keep the momentum going.

“Again, managed to squeeze a few points over Lewis but there’s still quite a few races to go, so you never know. I won’t give up and we’ll see how it ends up.”

Bottas, who had not won a race since the Austrian Grand Prix in July, had an unusual distraction on the opening lap.

“The start was going to be the first opportunity - actually it was a bit compromised because there was a massive bee, or something, that hit my visor, so I couldn't really see where I should brake, so that's why I went too deep,” he said.

Hamilton, who started on pole position in Sochi, was eyeing a record-equaling 91st Formula 1 win, finished third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Stewards issued two five-second penalties to the Brit for practice starts outside the designated area.

Hamilton said: "It doesn't matter, it's done now so I'll take the points and move on but congratulations go to Valtteri.”