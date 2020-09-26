'You both beat up old men, so makes sense': Fans mock UFC's Mike Perry after he calls out Conor McGregor for boxing bout

UFC fighter Mike Perry has called out Conor McGregor and believes a boxing bout between “the two baddest white boys” would be one “hell of a match-up”.

Perry was responding to news that McGregor is set for a return to the boxing ring against Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East next year.

The American, who adopts the moniker 'Platinum', is also hoping to swap the octagon for the ring after he has faced Robbie Lawler at UFC 255, which is expected to take place in Las Vegas on November 21, and said McGregor would be the perfect dance partner.

Welterweight Perry will be aiming for successive wins for the first time since 2017, while Lawler has lost his past four outings.

“I wanna tucking box Connor [sic]. I’m 0-1 in boxing same as him and after I box @Ruthless_RL head in I feel like it would be a hell of a match up. The two baddest whiteboys. American, Irish match…” Perry tweeted.

I wanna tucking box Connor. I’m 0-1 in boxing same as him and after I box @Ruthless_RL head in I feel like it would be a hell of a match up. The two baddest whiteboys. American, Irish boxing match.... https://t.co/jx6lvAH480 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 25, 2020

It is somewhat surprising that Perry is so keen for a return to the “sweet science”.

He was knocked out in his only professional contest against compatriot Kenneth McNeil in Florida in 2015.

However, it is unlikely Perry’s ambitious attempt to lure The Notorious into a boxing match will cause too much of a stir in the McGregor camp.

After all, he has far bigger fish to fry in the form of boxing icon Pacquaio.

In a string of tweets on Friday, McGregor detailed the exchanges with UFC president Dana White that led to the Irishman announcing his third “retirement” from UFC and a possible boxing return.

Citing a lack of potential contests available to him, McGregor tweeted: “Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook. I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East."

“It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight,” added the Irishman, alluding to his mega bout against five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather in 2017, which was one of the biggest-grossing fights in boxing history.

McGregor lasted longer than many anticipated against the undefeated American legend before being stopped in the 10th round.

Negotiations could be relatively smooth between McGregor and Pacquiao as they share the same manager, Audie Attar, while the UFC is understood to be “on board” with the match-up.

Pacquiao has already promised to donate a chunk of his fight purse to Filipino Covid-19 victims.

“For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year,” Pacquiao’s special assistant Jayke Joson said on Friday.

“The huge portion of his earning will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic. Our lawyers are finalizing all the confidential details, but both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight.”

Since suffering a controversial points defeat to Australian Jeff Horn in Brisbane in 2017, Pacquiao has shown no signs of being shopworn, defeating Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner before becoming the oldest champion in the history of the division when he beat Keith Thurman to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title in July of last year.

Fans, meanwhile, seemed equally nonplussed by Perry's calls for a boxing contest with McGregor, with one citing both men's altercations with elderly men.

McGregor pleaded guilty to punching a man in the face at the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin in April of last year, while Perry was seen striking an elderly man in a Texas restaurant back in July.

"You both beat up old men so makes sense," wrote one fan in reply to Perry's callout of McGregor.

"Pretty sure he doesn’t know who you are," added another mockingly.