New York basketball prospect Terrell Wigfall dead after stabbing in Hell's Kitchen

24 Sep, 2020 15:13
Terrell Wigfall - Facebook / Terrell Wigfall
A young basketball prospect has died after being stabbed in New York. Bronx Community College star Terrell Wigfall died after being knifed in a fight in Hell's Kitchen in August, police announced Thursday.

Police say Wigfall was involved in a violent altercation at the corner of 11th Avenue and West 54th Street in Hell's Kitchen in the New York borough of Manhattan just after 10pm on August 22.

The 24-year-old was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries on September 16, police said on Thursday, and the incident is being  treated as a homicide, according to the New York Post.

Wigfall, who was a young father, played for the Bronx Community team the College Bronx Broncos, who posted a roundup of his career statistics after his death.

“Terrell Wigfall scored a total of 49 points in the two games the Broncos played during the week that ended January 7, 2018,”the team said.

“At the free throw line he made 16 out of 18 free throws attempted. Terrell Wigfall had 15 rebounds, 11 assists, 7 steals and 5 turnovers."

