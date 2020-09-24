Main man: Surging UFC newcomer Khamzat Chimaev set for MAIN EVENT matchup in his next fight (VIDEO)

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Chechen-born UFC super-prospect Khamzat Chimaev is all set for a main event showcase in his next fight.

Chimaev tweeted on Thursday morning to announced that he has agreed a date and a main event spot for his next fight in the UFC.

The previous night also tagged Brazilian former middleweight title challenger – and current No. 7-ranked welterweight – Demian Maia to convey his respect and to say that he'd love to test his grappling skills against him.

"We talk with UFC, nobody in Top 10 not scheduled wants to fight with me," Chimaev tweeted Wednesday night. "@Damianmaia I respect you I want to test myself and my grappling against legend like you. @danawhite"

He then followed up with a second tweet on Thursday morning, saying, "I have a date, now they looking for other side. Five round main event. Thank you @danawhite for keeping your word. Anybody. Anytime. Anywhere. #KhamzatSmash"

Chimaev has burst onto the global stage in the UFC with three quickfire victories. He finished Welsh middleweight John Phillips via second-round submission, then defeated Northern Ireland's Rhys McKee via first-round TKO. Those two wins came in the space of just 10 days.

He then followed up those victories with an even more impressive win, as he starched middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert with a stunning one-punch knockout in just 17 seconds at UFC Vegas 11 last weekend.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the booking, albeit in very understated manner, during the UFC 253 pre-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi, as he confirmed Chimaev's main event booking, saying that the fight would be against a ranked fighter.

The rumor mill will now turn to who might sign on the dotted line to face Chimaev next. Demian Maia has been linked with a matchup with "The Wolf" for weeks, while Chimaev interrupted Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson's polite callout of Leon Edwards to say that "Wonderboy" should fight him instead,

Chimaev has also called for a fight with Conor McGregor, though that matchup would appear to be out of reach at present.

