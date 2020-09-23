'Every match is a battle – I'm ready': Simona Halep in confident mood ahead of French Open challenge

Riding a 14-match winning streak, Romania's Simona Halep is flying high heading into the French Open at Roland Garros, and the heavily favored starlet says she's feeling strong ahead of the clay court Grand Slam.

Halep opted to sit out the US Open due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as she instead decided to remain in Europe and focus on her preparation for the French Open.

That decision seems to have paid off, with Halep adding to her list of titles with clay-court championship wins in Prague and Rome to give her real momentum heading into Roland Garros.

The tournament starts on Sunday, and ahead of the first matches, Halep said she's feeling ready to perform at the venue of her first Grand Slam title win back in 2018.

Also on rt.com 'Fragile masculinity and misogyny': Italian Open SLAMMED as women's champ Simona Halep wins $11 LESS than Novak Djokovic

"It is different (this year). It is true that I am fresher," Halep explained after winning the Italian Open in Rome.

"Of course I did work hard at home but I didn't have many matches, so my body is not that used ... And with these matches here I also feel confident. So it's a better chance."

Halep performed strongly in the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open, going out in the semi-finals of the tournament, but she sat out the second 'Slam at Flushing Meadow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now she's all set to challenge on the biggest stage again and, with current world No. 1 Ash Barty opting to sit out the tournament, and US Open Champion Naomi Osaka also ruled out through injury, Halep's chances look particularly strong.

Also on rt.com 'Fit and lit': Maria Sharapova works up a sweat with sun-kissed Justin Timberlake Instagram workout (VIDEO)

That view was backed up by world No. 4 Karolina Pliskova, who said the bookmakers are right to install Halep as the clear pre-tournament favorite

"The way she's played... of course, she's gonna be the most favorite from the women's tournament," said the Czech player.

But the favorite tag is one that doesn't sit easily with Halep, who said she just wants to treat the French Open as "just another tournament."

"I've played really well this year with three titles already. I've played so much on clay, so I feel confident," she said.

"I'll just be happy to take positives from this tournament and go there smiling ... and try to win every match I play. Every match is a battle, I am ready for it."