Zlat's back! Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores TWICE to give AC Milan a flying start in Serie A season opener (VIDEO)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed that he's still very much at the top of his game as he scored both goals in AC Milan's 2-0 win over Bologna on the opening weekend of the Serie A season.

Ibrahimovic scored twice and could easily have had a couple more as he fired Milan to an opening-day victory at the San Siro stadium.

The big Swede rose highest to plant a towering header into the bottom corner to give the Rossoneri a 35th-minute lead. Then he secured the three points with a second-half spot-kick as he fired high into the net to give his side a comfortable win.

Also on rt.com Zlatan returns: Milan messiah Ibrahimovic 'agrees $7.5mn deal' that could keep star striker at Serie A giants until he turns 40

Ibrahimovich's day could have been even better, had he put away a decent early chance, or converted a golden opportunity late in the game when he rounded the Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski only to fire high and wide with the open goal at his mercy.

After the match, 38-year-old Ibrahimovic declared himself satisfied with his performance, but admitted that if he had been younger, he could easily have scored more on the day.

"If I was 20-years-old, I’d have scored another two," he said.

"I don’t want people to talk about my age, I want to be treated the same as everyone else. It doesn’t matter if I am 38, I want to be treated like someone aged 20 and do the same work."

Bologna's head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic admitted that Ibrahimovic's class was the difference on the day.

"They had Ibrahimovic and we didn't," he said.

"Everything they created came from him. Apart from that, it was an even match."