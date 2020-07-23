Love match? Diletta Leotta sends Italian gossip mags into MELTDOWN after meeting Zlatan Ibrahimovic for dinner

Italian football presenter Diletta Leotta, who featured in a racy workout film with AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier this month, has been pictured meeting the striker for dinner after a reported split from her boyfriend.

Gossip columns in Italy have gone into overdrive after Leotta, who was said to have later headed to Sicily for some time out following her rumored split from boxer Daniele Scardina, met Sweden legend Ibrahimovic for a meal at a restaurant in Milan.

While Scardina had reportedly traveled to Ibiza with friends to recover from the breakup, Leotta spent more time with Ibrahimovic, having thumped his six-pack, sweated in front of him in a lounge and worked out with him on a rooftop as part of the fitness partnership the pair announced two weeks ago.

Leotta wore a low-cut top as part of a tight outfit for the dinner, while Ibrahimovic looked considerably more casual in a black t-shirt for the occasion in photos captured by Italian celebrity magazine Chi.

Ibrahimovic was named as a "protagonist" in a "fiery triangle" by Calcio Mercato, with Chi reporting that they stayed at the restaurant until 1:30am.

A clip accompanying their fitness sessions had shown glamorous Leotta waking to find Ibrahimovic standing over her bed and being surprised to find the striker in her kitchen while she made a coffee in a skimpy top and skirt.

The muscular forward popped up behind her while she relaxed after they had trained together, scolding her for "slacking off".

Zlatan is thought to have been in a relationship with his long-term partner, Helena Sager, for around 20 years.

The pair, who have two children born in 2006 and 2008, have a family home in Stockholm.