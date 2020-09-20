Four-play: Son Heung-min & Harry Kane set remarkable Premier League record as Spurs demolish Southampton

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane made Premier League history as Tottenham Hotspur destroyed Southampton 5-2 on Sunday, as the former bagged a four-goal haul with all four strikes assisted by the latter.

Son notched his first effort in first-half injury time from Kane’s first-time pass, and the striker slipped the winger in again just two minutes after the break.

Kane set up Son for his hat-trick in the 64th minute with a delightful ball over the top of Southampton’s backline, and the pair combined again nine minutes later when the Korean ruthlessly converted the England international’s cross at the back post.

In doing so, the pair created Premier League history.

4 - Harry Kane has assisted all four of Son Heung-Min's goals against Southampton today - the first time in @premierleague history one player has assisted another four times in a single match. Fabulous. pic.twitter.com/EloGFWjEyE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

Fans could scarcely believe what they were witnessing.

“It’s a Kane and Son masterclass,” wrote one supporter. “Son is in a scary mood today even by his standards,” added another.

Others are licking their lips at the prospect of Gareth Bale, who rejoined Spurs on loan from Real Madrid on Saturday, linking up with the pair.

It’s a Kane and Son masterclass. Brilliant football. — Nathan Odell (@NathOdell) September 20, 2020

Son x Kane x Bale. Y’all ain’t ready. — LP ☬ (@thfclp__) September 20, 2020

Most underrated player in the league. — Carlo🐍 (@losblancocarlo) September 20, 2020

Kane eventually got on the scoresheet himself in the 82nd minute when he dispatched a rebound from Erik Lamela’s shot, which Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy had tipped onto the post.

Danny Ings, who had opened the scoring for the hosts at St. Mary’s in the first half, rounded out the match with a 90th-minute consolation from the penalty spot.

With Son and Kane racking up goals and assists like they were going out of fashion, some fans’ thoughts were with the implications for their fantasy teams.

Transferred Son out for Fernandes in my fantasy football team. OF COURSE he just scores four goals https://t.co/4FO3xk7r7r — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) September 20, 2020

I know nobody cares about fantasy teams (and rightly so), but taking out Son for Greenwood was, on reflection, a bad call. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) September 20, 2020

It’s fair to say Spurs have bounced back from their opening weekend defeat to Everton, and with Kane and Son firing on all cylinders it doesn’t bode too well for their Premier League opponents next Sunday, Newcastle United.

Tottenham will play twice before then, though, as they’ll take on Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and Shkendija in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.