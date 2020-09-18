 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Russian Olympic figure skater Maria Sotskova slapped with 10-YEAR BAN over forged medical document

18 Sep, 2020 08:16
Get short URL
Russian Olympic figure skater Maria Sotskova slapped with 10-YEAR BAN over forged medical document
Maria Sotskova © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
Russian figure skater Maria Sotskova has received a 10-year suspension for falsifying a medical document to explain three missed doping tests and the presence of a prohibited substance in her body.

Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA) disqualified the skater, who provided a forged medical document in an attempt to explain why she missed doping tests.

READ MORE: ‘She is psychologically broken’: Eteri Tutberidze says she will try and help Medvedeva regain her confidence on the ice

RUSADA’s Disciplinary Committee has disqualified Maria Sotskova for 10 years for forging a medical certificate while trying to explain why she failed to comply with doping test obligations.

Prohibited substance was also detected on one of Sotskova’s doping probes,” A source familiar with the situation told Russia’s TASS news agency, without specifying the exact drug allegedly taken by the athlete.

In 2019 Sotskova missed three doping tests during a non-competitive period forcing RUSADA to launch an investigation.

The skater who finished eighth at the 2018 Olympics hasn’t commented on the allegations, she just shared an Instagram post thanking her followers for their support.

In addition to her eighth place at the Winter games, Sotskova also finished eighth at the 2017 and 2018 world championships. She also took silver at the 2017 ISU Grand Prix Final.

RT
© Instagram / m_a_r_i_y_

The 20-year-old who didn’t compete last season due to health problems announced retirement from sport in July.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies