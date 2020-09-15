ATTEMPTED MURDER: Prosecutors to seek more serious charge for ex-Russia captain Shirokov after vicious attack on referee (VIDEO)
Criminal charges have since been brought against the ex-Russia international after he became enraged when referee Nikita Danchenkov refused to acknowledge what he considered a penalty when turning out in the 'Moscow Celebrity Cup' on August 10.
Prosecutors for referee attacked by ex-Russia captain Roman Shirokov will seek to try him for ATTEMPTED MURDEROfficial Nikita Danchenkov spent 3 weeks in hospital after being punched to the ground & kicked in the head by Shirokov in a charity game.pic.twitter.com/kKie4Alk8H— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) September 15, 2020
After Shirokov began to threaten the young official, he was shown a red card, which further angered the ex-Spartak Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder. Shirokov then dropped Danchenkov with a haymaker before delivering a kick to the head as the ref lay defenceless on the ground.
Lawyers for 24-year-old Danchenkov reportedly consider the charge of “intended infliction of harm to health” under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which would carry a punishment of community service and a possible prison sentence, too light.Also on rt.com 'I'm challenging you to an MMA fight': Referee calls out ex-Russia captain Shirokov after savage attack left official in hospital
Instead they will seek a charge of attempted murder, which naturally carries a much higher punishment should three-time Russian league winner Shirokov be convicted of the offence, according to Telegram channel Mash.
Danchenkov suffered cuts and bruises to his face and eye and a suspected broken elbow the attack, and was forced to spend three weeks recuperating in hospital; pictures of his battered face were widely shared in the media, along with a video of the attack.
Shirokov later apologized for his behaviour on Instagram, which he described as “an inappropriate act”, but Danchenkov nevertheless decided to press charges.