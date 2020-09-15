ATTEMPTED MURDER: Prosecutors to seek more serious charge for ex-Russia captain Shirokov after vicious attack on referee (VIDEO)

Prosecutors for the referee attacked by ex-footballer Roman Shirokov will seek to try the former Russia international skipper for attempted murder after his vicious attack on an official left him in hospital for three weeks.

Criminal charges have since been brought against the ex-Russia international after he became enraged when referee Nikita Danchenkov refused to acknowledge what he considered a penalty when turning out in the 'Moscow Celebrity Cup' on August 10.

After Shirokov began to threaten the young official, he was shown a red card, which further angered the ex-Spartak Moscow and Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder. Shirokov then dropped Danchenkov with a haymaker before delivering a kick to the head as the ref lay defenceless on the ground.

Lawyers for 24-year-old Danchenkov reportedly consider the charge of “intended infliction of harm to health” under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which would carry a punishment of community service and a possible prison sentence, too light.

Instead they will seek a charge of attempted murder, which naturally carries a much higher punishment should three-time Russian league winner Shirokov be convicted of the offence, according to Telegram channel Mash.

Danchenkov suffered cuts and bruises to his face and eye and a suspected broken elbow the attack, and was forced to spend three weeks recuperating in hospital; pictures of his battered face were widely shared in the media, along with a video of the attack.

Shirokov later apologized for his behaviour on Instagram, which he described as “an inappropriate act”, but Danchenkov nevertheless decided to press charges.