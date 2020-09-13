 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Somebody stop me! New England Patriots QB Cam Newton trolled for looking like Jim Carrey character ahead of debut game

13 Sep, 2020 18:16
Snappy dresser: New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton © Reuters
Cam Newton, the man who is tasked with replacing the legendary Tom Brady in New England, has been mocked online for his unusual sartorial choices as he arrives for his Patriots debut looking like Jim Carrey in 'The Mask'.

For the first time in almost two decades, Bill Belichick's Patriots will begin a season without Brady being named as the team's starting signal-caller and, on the face of it at least, the new generation of New England quarterback doesn't much resemble the old. 

Newton and the Patriots being their new era in Miami as they travel to the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium for their season opener, with the typically flamboyant former league MVP opting for a flashy yellow suit for his trip to the game. 

Some fans, though, weren't quite as sympathetic to Newton's style choices and pointed out that his outfit made him look more like Jim Carrey's character in the 1994 comedy 'The Mask'.

Meanwhile, the man Newton is replacing in New England, Tom Brady, is set to carve out another slice of NFL history as soon as he takes to the field in the colours of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. 

As soon as he takes his first snap in the game against the Super Bowl contender New Orleans Saints, Brady will be playing in his 327th NFL game (including postseason) - a number good enough for the most appearances by any quarterback in the history of the National Football League, surpassing Hall of Famer Brett Favre in the process. 

Brady has played a full 17 fewer regular season games compared to Favre but his record of 41 playoff appearances is nearly double to the next person on the list - iconic 49ers quarterback Joe Montana (23 playoff games).

Brady's debut will see him battle another veteran gunslinger in Drew Brees, who can also boast an impressively seasoned career with 296 appearances in the league.

