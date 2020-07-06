'I'm tired of all this humble sh*t': Sweat-soaked NFL star Cam Newton follows bizarre gym tirade with ANIMAL-THEMED rant (VIDEO)
Filming himself half-naked and covered in sweat during a gym session, the 31-year-old, who has previously launched his own clothing label and cigar bar and restaurant, said he had been modest for too long.
In a message to his former team, the three-time Pro Bowl winner appeared to criticize Terry Bridgewater, Panthers' new quarterback, by asking: “You going to choose that over this?
"I’m really a monster but I’m going to say this: I'm getting tired of being humble now.
View this post on Instagram
ÑØTĒ TØ ŠĒŁF: "¥ØŪ ÄRĒ GRĒÄT ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ THĒ ßĒŠT ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ Ä DØG ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ Ä MØÑŠTĒR ¥ØŪ ÄRĒ THĒ ŁÏØÑ‼️" -mÿ čøñščïøûš »ñëvër łët "THĒM" mâkë ¥ØŪ âffëčt ¥ØŪ« #døñtŁĒTthëmČŁÏPÿøûrWÏÑGŠ #špëâkGRĒÄTÑĒŠŠøvërŸØŪRłïfë #ßĒÿøûrßÏGGĒŠTfâñ #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ
“I’m really a killer, you feel me? I’m tired of all this humble sh*t. When you're humble, they start taking advantage of you. When you don’t say nothing, they start taking advantage of you.”
Father-of-seven Newtown has just signed for New England Patriots after a turbulent start to the year in which he reportedly split from long-term partner Kia Proctor and was released by the Panthers.
He fathered a child with Instagram model La Reina Shaw last summer, and the social media site was his platform of choice as he filmed himself grimacing while performing sit-ups in a series of two clips posted to his following of more than 4.5 million.
"The hyena, they'll be doing all what they do," he explained, breathing heavily as he shouted into the camera while a man to his left watched on from a bench.
"The elephant, they'll be doing what they do. The giraffe, the antelope, the chimpanzee, even the gorilla. But there’s one motherf*cking animal in the jungle.
"When he roars, everything stops. And I’m about to motherf*cking roar."
In an accompanying "note to self", Newton called himself "the best", "a dog", "a monster" and "the lion", concluding: "Never let 'them' make you affect you."Also on rt.com 'It would be awesome': Washington head coach Ron Rivera wants Redskins' name change BEFORE the start of the 2020 NFL season