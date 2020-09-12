'He is fighting': Ex-Ferrari boss Jean Todt gives Michael Schumacher health update days after visiting F1 great

Former Ferrari head Jean Todt says that he visited Michael Schumacher 'last week' and says that the former multiple-time F1 world champion is still 'fighting' seven years after suffering serious injuries in a skiing accident.

Schumacher, 51, has been absent from public view since the off-piste accident in the French Alps, with his condition being a closely-guarded secret and only vague details as to his health being released since then.

FIA president Todt is among a small number of people who have been permitted to visit with Schumacher at his Lake Geneva home and provided an update as to the German's current status to the PA News Agency, saying: "I saw Michael last week. He is fighting.

"My God, we know he had a terrible and unfortunate skiing accident which has caused him a lot of problems. But he has an amazing wife next to him, he has his kids, his nurses, and we can only wish him the best and to wish the family the best, too.

"All I can do is to be close to them until I am able to do something, and then I will do it."

Todt was speaking ahead of Ferrari's 1,000th race - a figure considered to be a landmark for the Italian car constructor. Schumacher recorded 72 of his 91 wins.

English champion Lewis Hamilton is on track to move to within one victory of Schumacher's all-time record if he claims a win at this weekend's race in Mugello - Ferrari's home track.

He is also close to equalling Schumacher's tally of seven world title victories this year - an achievement which Todt also hailed.

"Lewis will beat all of Michael’s records simply because he is a very talented driver," Todt said.

"He is motivated and driving for the best team. He has the best car, the best engine so all the ingredients are there.

"It is positive logic that when you do so well in life you get the benefit of it, and that is what is happening with Lewis and Mercedes. We thought the records would be very difficult to beat, but a long stability of the regulations has helped them.

"One driver I know very well, and the other I know superficially. Clearly both are completely different, but they have a common passion, professionalism, physical condition, talent and that is what makes both of them outstanding."