British boxer Umar Sadiq hospitalized as he 'coughs up blood' after defeat against Russia's Fedor Chudinov (VIDEO)

British boxing contender Umar Sadiq was treated in a Russian hospital following his 12th round defeat to Fedor Chudinov in Khimki, near Moscow, on Friday evening amid reports that he "coughed up blood" following the bout.

32-year-old super middleweight Sadiq appeared disoriented in the ring after the fight was stopped in the 12th round and was given immediate medical assistance by ringside doctors, including being fitted with an oxygen mask.

According to a report by TASS, Sadiq's condition worsened when he was completing his mandatory doping control tests afterward - with an ambulance being called after he fell ill.

"Umar was hospitalized," a source told the news agency, adding that the fighter had been "coughing up blood." Further details as to the fighter's condition are currently unavailable.

Sadiq was defeated 40 seconds into the 12th round of the fight with Chudinov - the second defeat of the Brit's 12-fight career to date.

In the super middleweight co-feature in Khimki, Russia!, Fedor Chudinov (23-2, 16 KO's) pinned Umar Sadiq (10-2) in the corner in the 12th round and let his hands go, forcing the referee to step in and giving Chudinov the TKO-12 win., taking the WBA Gold super middleweight title pic.twitter.com/hptiAgbYqh — Tim - Boxeo 拳闘 Boxen бокс มวย Boks 拳击 Box (@Hock1717) September 11, 2020

Umar Sadiq, a proper fighter. Did not look out of place but lack of experience was key factor. Will learn so much from that and his confidence will be through the roof. Hold your head up high @TopBoxerSadiq , unlucky tonight, was good fight to watch. — Alfie Warren (@alfieRwarren) September 11, 2020

Umar Sadiq hold your head high my man!! What an effort!! #ChudinovSadiq@TopBoxerSadiq — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) September 11, 2020

The London-based fighter, who was born in Nigeria, holds six knockouts from his 10 career wins to date and had been linked to a British title shot against Lerrone Richards – and took the short-notice fight with Chudinov after it became clear that a fight with Richards could not take place in September.

However, he may regret his decision to travel 1,800 miles to fight the Russian WBA champion, whose record now stands at an impressive 23-2 - with his two losses coming against standouts George Groves and Felix Sturm.

"Sadiq looked shattered at end of that 11th and Chudinov knew it. But that was immense from Umar. Showed he can be at that level," sports publication New Age Boxing wrote of the contest, while another lauded Sadiq's performance as being a "brave and tenacious display."

The win for Chudinov, holder of the WBA Gold super-middleweight title, extends his winning streak to nine fights and significantly enhances his prospects of a showdown with WBA champ Callum Smith.