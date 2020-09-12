 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
British boxer Umar Sadiq hospitalized as he 'coughs up blood' after defeat against Russia's Fedor Chudinov (VIDEO)

12 Sep, 2020 11:48
© Reuters / Peter Cziborra
British boxing contender Umar Sadiq was treated in a Russian hospital following his 12th round defeat to Fedor Chudinov in Khimki, near Moscow, on Friday evening amid reports that he "coughed up blood" following the bout.

32-year-old super middleweight Sadiq appeared disoriented in the ring after the fight was stopped in the 12th round and was given immediate medical assistance by ringside doctors, including being fitted with an oxygen mask. 

According to a report by TASS, Sadiq's condition worsened when he was completing his mandatory doping control tests afterward - with an ambulance being called after he fell ill.

"Umar was hospitalized," a source told the news agency, adding that the fighter had been "coughing up blood." Further details as to the fighter's condition are currently unavailable. 

Sadiq was defeated 40 seconds into the 12th round of the fight with Chudinov - the second defeat of the Brit's 12-fight career to date. 

The London-based fighter, who was born in Nigeria, holds six knockouts from his 10 career wins to date and had been linked to a British title shot against Lerrone Richards – and took the short-notice fight with Chudinov after it became clear that a fight with Richards could not take place in September.

However, he may regret his decision to travel 1,800 miles to fight the Russian WBA champion, whose record now stands at an impressive 23-2 - with his two losses coming against standouts George Groves and Felix Sturm.

"Sadiq looked shattered at end of that 11th and Chudinov knew it. But that was immense from Umar. Showed he can be at that level," sports publication New Age Boxing wrote of the contest, while another lauded Sadiq's performance as being a "brave and tenacious display."

The win for Chudinov, holder of the WBA Gold super-middleweight title, extends his winning streak to nine fights and significantly enhances his prospects of a showdown with WBA champ Callum Smith. 

