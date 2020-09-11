 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'She's STILL the GOAT!' Serena fans think Williams is greatest despite ANOTHER failure to equal Grand Slam record

11 Sep, 2020 09:58
Get short URL
'She's STILL the GOAT!' Serena fans think Williams is greatest despite ANOTHER failure to equal Grand Slam record
Serena Williams lost another chance to equal Margaret Court's 24 Grand Slams haul - Reuters / Danielle Parhizkaran
Serena Williams' army of online fans still reckon their girl to be the GOAT despite the American losing another chance to equal Margaret Court's actual greatest of all time Grand Slam record haul of 24 titles.

READ MORE: 'Great things come to those who works heir A**ES off!' Azarenka STUNS Serena with 1st rivalry win to reach US Open final

Serena blew a one-set lead, having powered home past two-time Australian Open in the opener 6-1, and after losing the second, injury caught up with the 23-time Grand Slam champ.

After Belarusian Azarenka pulled one set back, the match went into a decider, but an achilles injury hampered Serena's ability to keep a grasp on the match, and Azarenka produced an ace on match point to see off the match and record her first ever major victory over Williams.

That meant the Minsk-born player set up a final with Naomi Osaka, the 2018 champion, and had a chance to avenge her losing final efforts at Flushing Meadows in 2012 and 2013.

Nevertheless, Serena's disciples have decided that despite being one Grand Slam behind Aussie great Court and two from setting a record herself, the 28-year-old is in fact the greatest of all time, and accused commentators of bias for having the gall to... commentate, on her injuries.

Even some media outlets got in on the act and openly revealed they were rooting for a Serena-Osaka final, without much credit given to Azarenka, a former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion who was enjoying a purple patch in what many considered the twilight of her career.

Japan's Osaka, who also halted Serena's charge for a 24th Slam by winning the 2018 final, booked her place in this year's showpiece match at Flushing Meadow by beating Jennifer Brady.

Serena did however clear up any doubt she would play in this year's French Open, claiming she is "definitely going to Paris" to compete at Roland Garros.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity, to be able to play such a champion in a semifinal. The road to the final requires you to beat the best players, and today was definitely that day," the 31-year-old Azarenka said in her on court interview.

"Hopefully this inspires women to go after their dreams. I feel like you can't always identify yourself as just one thing, because we have many things we can do in our lives.

"A parent is the most important thing I can be in my life, but I'm also a tennis player, a fighter on the court. I want to go after my personal dreams, to inspire my child. I hope women around the world know they can do anything. Being a parent is the toughest thing, so once you can balance that, you can do anything."

RT
MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies