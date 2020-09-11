 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Great things come to those who work their A**ES off!' Azarenka STUNS Serena with 1st rivalry win to reach US Open final

11 Sep, 2020 08:19
Get short URL
'Great things come to those who work their A**ES off!' Azarenka STUNS Serena with 1st rivalry win to reach US Open final
Serena William (left), Victoria Azarenka (right) -MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Belarusian former world number one Victoria Azarenka stunned Serena Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the US Open semi-finals to record her first victory over the American and halt her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam victory.

READ MORE: ‘Just taking it a day at a time’: Serena Williams unsure if she’ll play in French Open after spectators confirmed at Roland Garros

Azarenka had to come from behind at Arthur Ashe stadium when Serena won the first set in almost a whitewash, but managed to battle back to record her first win in 12 meetings with the 23-time major champion.

READ MORE: Djokovic DQ displays US Open’s disgraceful double standards as angry SJW ‘wokeness’ is celebrated but aggression admonished

With the game slipping away from her in the deciding set, Williams suffered an achilles injury that hampered her fight to keep the match within her grasp.

RT

Eventually at match point, Azarenka produced an ace that was challenged by Serena, but when ultimately upheld by the Hawk Eye replay, it was game set and match, and the battle between the two mothers was won by the unseeded 31-year-old from Minsk.

RT
MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Serena's quest to equal Margaret Court's Grand Slam record of 24 rumbles on, as the 38-year-old must certainly now be wondering if the elusive 

Instead, it was the two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka who will take on Naomi Osaka in the final, matching her best result at Flushing Meadow of 2012 and 2013.

RT
MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies