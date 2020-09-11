'Great things come to those who work their A**ES off!' Azarenka STUNS Serena with 1st rivalry win to reach US Open final

Belarusian former world number one Victoria Azarenka stunned Serena Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the US Open semi-finals to record her first victory over the American and halt her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam victory.

Azarenka had to come from behind at Arthur Ashe stadium when Serena won the first set in almost a whitewash, but managed to battle back to record her first win in 12 meetings with the 23-time major champion.

With the game slipping away from her in the deciding set, Williams suffered an achilles injury that hampered her fight to keep the match within her grasp.

Eventually at match point, Azarenka produced an ace that was challenged by Serena, but when ultimately upheld by the Hawk Eye replay, it was game set and match, and the battle between the two mothers was won by the unseeded 31-year-old from Minsk.

Serena's quest to equal Margaret Court's Grand Slam record of 24 rumbles on, as the 38-year-old must certainly now be wondering if the elusive

Instead, it was the two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka who will take on Naomi Osaka in the final, matching her best result at Flushing Meadow of 2012 and 2013.