‘I know that there is interest’: Lyon star Memphis Depay confirms Barcelona WANT HIM this summer

Lyon forward Memphis Depay has confirmed Barcelona have expressed interest in bringing him to the Camp Nou this summer.

The Netherlands star told Dutch outlet NOS (via Goal translation) on Monday:

“We just have to see what will happen. I'll report to [Lyon] tomorrow and we'll see what happens.

“I haven't heard much more from my agent. I know that there is interest, but I don't have much more to say because I don't know much about it.”

Per Goal, Depay’s confirmation comes amid rumors Barca have already opened talks with Lyon over a summer switch.

According to Catalan outfit Sport, new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, who managed Depay with the Dutch national team, has requested the club bring him in. It’s said Barcelona might be able to snap up the former Manchester United man for a relatively modest €25 million.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the French club, so Lyon risk losing him for free if they don’t part with him before the transfer window shuts on October 5.

Barca striker Luis Suarez has agreed to join Juventus this summer, according to BBC Sport, so the club is in the market for more firepower in the final third.

Depay struggled to make an impact during an 18-month spell at Old Trafford, but he has impressed since moving to Lyon in 2017, racking up 57 goals and 43 assists along the way.

He became a key player for the Dutch national side under Koeman, scoring 11 times and laying on 12 assists in the 18 games he played for the coach.

If he’s to replace Suarez at the Camp Nou and help Barcelona regain their title from Real Madrid in La Liga, Koeman will be hoping Depay can offer a similar return in front of goal.