Halting the hype train: UFC star Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent sends BRUTAL warning after agreeing to face him on Sept. 19

8 Sep, 2020 14:19
Gerald Meerschaert has pledged to beat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Vegas 11 © Reinhold Matay / USA Today Sports via Reuters | © Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Submission specialist Gerald Meerschaert has likened Khamzat Chimaev to cartoon character Thomas the Tank Engine, threatening to badly beat the Chechen-born fighter and derail his "hype train" when they meet on Sept. 19.

Chimaev is aiming to launch another quick run of victories after his fight with middleweight Meerschaert was announced for UFC Vegas 11, when his flawless eight-fight professional record should be in for its greatest test yet against the experienced American known for his prowess on the canvas.

Meerschaert has been riled by talk of Chimaev being lined up to face Demian Maia on the UFC's 'Fight Island' in October should he win, warning that his Sweden-based opponent will be in no fit state to consider another swift turnaround after winning twice in ten days on Yas Island in July.

Ahead of his 12th UFC fight, Meerschaert suggested that Chimaev had been hyped ahead of his third appearance on the promotion and produced an image of the newcomer's face on the cartoon train character after it had fallen sideways from its tracks.

Reacting to news that Chimaev was already looking ahead to a meeting with Maia, Meerschaert thundered: "He's not leaving the cage physically able to fight in October."

Meerschaert has an impressive record of early stoppages, scoring 23 submissions and six knockouts from his 31 wins, and his intention of overturning the odds by beating Chimaev would evidently scupper the UFC's plans for the man who praised championship president Dana White for helping to secure his visa last week.

Chimaev made his debut at middleweight with a submission win over John Phillips in Abu Dhabi before stepping down to his natural weight class of welterweight to finish Rhys McKee with ground and pound in the first round of their contest.

He is clearly considered a future contender and attracted more attention at the weekend when footage emerged of him appearing to severely trouble former two-time light heavyweight title contender and current UFC heavyweight Alexander Gustafsson during training.

"Las Vegas, I will see you soon," he tweeted, looking ahead to his US debut on the undercard of the welterweight clash between Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.

