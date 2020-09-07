'Basket Instinct': Russian junior basketball player sends pulses racing with 'Sharon Stone' legs stunt (VIDEO)
The 19-year-old participated in a popular dress-change challenge, seamlessly swapping her red cocktail dress for a basketball kit, while twirling a ball on her finger.
Badina was sitting on a chair with her legs spread, in a pose which was immediately compared to Sharon Stone's iconic leg-cross in the movie 'Basic Instinct.'
"You are Russian Sharon Stone" one person wrote under Badina's video.
"This is the best basketball ad I've ever seen," another comment read.
"Now I will watch women's basketball more attentively," another user added.
Badina plays for the MBA club in Russian women's basketball Superleague -1. In 2017, she represented the Russian U-16 team at international level.
She has spent the 2019 season in MBA's reserves, collecting just 4.3 points and making 0.5 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 38 games.