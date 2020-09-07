 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Basket Instinct': Russian junior basketball player sends pulses racing with 'Sharon Stone' legs stunt (VIDEO)

7 Sep, 2020 14:50
Get short URL
'Basket Instinct': Russian junior basketball player sends pulses racing with 'Sharon Stone' legs stunt (VIDEO)
© Instagram / naany.a
Russian junior basketball player Anastasia Badina has sent her internet followers into meltdown after sharing a provocative video of her changing her clothes in a way that's been likened to an iconic scene from 'Basic Instinct.'

The 19-year-old participated in a popular dress-change challenge, seamlessly swapping her red cocktail dress for a basketball kit, while twirling a ball on her finger.

READ MORE: ‘Why not?’ 20yo Russian tennis player & model Sofya Zhuk goes TOPLESS to send internet into frenzy

Badina was sitting on a chair with her legs spread, in a pose which was immediately compared to Sharon Stone's iconic leg-cross in the movie 'Basic Instinct.'

"You are Russian Sharon Stone" one person wrote under Badina's video.

"This is the best basketball ad I've ever seen," another comment read.

"Now I will watch women's basketball more attentively," another user added.

Badina plays for the MBA club in Russian women's basketball Superleague -1. In 2017, she represented the Russian U-16 team at international level.

She has spent the 2019 season in MBA's reserves, collecting just 4.3 points and making 0.5 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 38 games.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies