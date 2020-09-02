 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Why not?’ 20yo Russian tennis player & model Sofya Zhuk goes TOPLESS to send internet into frenzy

2 Sep, 2020 12:17
Get short URL
‘Why not?’ 20yo Russian tennis player & model Sofya Zhuk goes TOPLESS to send internet into frenzy
© Instagram / sofya_zhuk
Twenty-year-old Russian tennis ace Sofya Zhuk has decided to fully embrace her new career as a model, and went topless on Instagram, but not everybody was won over by the blonde bombshell's body confidence.

The 20-year-old, who put her tennis career on hold in March and is signed to Elite Model Management Miami, posted a picture of herself wearing nothing but denim shorts and covering a bare chest with just her arm.

READ MORE: Crime-fighting UFC knockout Polyana Viana has her back against the wall ahead of must-win bout in Las Vegas

"Why not?" was Zhuk's carefree caption to the photo, which caused an uproar on her page with many followers condemning the player for sharing the revealing snap.

RT
© Instagram / sofya_zhuk

You’d better train, rather than posting naked pics,” one user wrote. “It’s too much. Doesn’t suit you at all,” another added.

You played tennis bad and now you are posing bad,” one more comment read.

Several hours after sharing the post, the blonde Muscovite deleted the topless picture from her social media page. However, other users praised the player for her fine physical shape suggesting that she could switch to modelling full-time.

Zhuk, who won the 2015 junior Wimbledon, was among the top junior players in the world.

Her senior career has not been as successful so far with the player being ranked just 435th by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

In contrast to her junior results she hasn’t yet managed to overcome the first round barrier at any Grand Slam tournament.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies