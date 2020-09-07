Hot water in Iceland: England stars reportedly caught bringing girls back to hotel room ahead of UEFA Nations League match

England duo Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden could be set to face disciplinary action from the FA after reportedly being caught bringing girls back to their hotel room in Iceland, breaching quarantine rules in the process.

England duo Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden could be set to face disciplinary action from the FA after reportedly being caught bringing girls back to their hotel room in Iceland, breaching quarantine rules in the process.

Icelandic outlet DV released footage of the players in their hotel room, allegedly filmed by one of the women on Snapchat.

According to The Sun, the England team is operating under strict coronavirus guidelines having traveled to Reykjavik for their UEFA Nations League clash with Iceland this past Saturday.

Players were forbidden from going anywhere other than training and the match or meeting anyone outside their bubble, including their own families.

Also on rt.com Put your mask on! Cristiano Ronaldo REPRIMANDED for failing to wear face-covering as he watched Portugal game (VIDEO)

The women declined to comment on the matter when questioned by DV: “We do not want to discuss this. We don't want to get them in trouble,” they reportedly said.

Iceland recently tightened COVID-19 restrictions after an increase in local cases, per the Daily Mail.

Greenwood and Foden might also have breached the FA’s behavioral regulations by bringing women to the team hotel.

Foden, 20, is said to be in a long-term relationship with Rebecca Cooke, with whom he had a child in January 2019, while 18-year-old Greenwood split from girlfriend Harriet Robson earlier this year.

Both players made their debut for the Three Lions as they ran out 1-0 winners over Iceland on Saturday courtesy of a Raheem Sterling penalty.

England face Denmark in Copenhagen on Tuesday.