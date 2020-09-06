Entrance exam: Luis Suarez set to take LANGUAGE TEST before finalizing Juventus switch

Departing Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is all set to seal a move from La Liga to Serie A as he gets set to join Juventus, but before he can make his move official, the Uruguayan needs to pass an Italian language exam.

Reports in Uruguay and Italy have confirmed that Barcelona striker Suarez is due to sit the test on Monday in a bid to obtain Italian citizenship that would enable him to move to the Serie A champions.

The Turin club has been strongly linked with a move for the prolific front-man, who is set to team up with Italian international defender Giorgio Chiellini, who he infamously bit during a World Cup match in 2014.

But due to Serie A's limit of just two non-EU signings, the move was placed in doubt after the club secured the signings of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo and United States international Weston McKinney.

It means Suarez's signing hinges on him passing his B1-level Italian language test and securing Italian citizenship, which would see him earn an EU passport.

The new Serie A season starts on Sept. 19 although the transfer window does not close until Oct. 5. But with Suarez set to sit the test on Monday, hopes are high that he will pass the exam and clear the way for his signing to be secured before the start of the campaign.