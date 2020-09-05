 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Blame the kids: Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic says he thinks he caught COVID-19 from his CHILDREN after missing pre-season camp

5 Sep, 2020 16:24
Get short URL
Blame the kids: Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic says he thinks he caught COVID-19 from his CHILDREN after missing pre-season camp
© Reuters / Alberto Lingria
Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has stated that he thinks he contracted COVID-19 from his children after being forced to miss his side's pre-season training camp for the second year in a row.

Mihajlovic was forced out of pre-season training last year after being diagnosed with leukaemia in July 2019, and has been left on the sidelines once again after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Mihajlovic explained that he remained asymptomatic and stressed that he had not personally put himself at any risk of contracting the virus.

Also on rt.com Barcelona may have won the contract battle but, make no mistake, Lionel Messi will win the war

"I did nothing that I wasn't allowed to do, I always behaved well and I was disappointed about many criticisms that were aimed at me and my family," he said in a video to his team and fans on Saturday.

"I followed the rules, I did everything a person is allowed to do while on holiday. Unfortunately, it happened – the discos were open and my children were going, and it is possible that I was infected from one of my children.

"For the second year in a row, I couldn't make the training camp and that's what stung me the most."

The 51-year-old former Yugoslavia international, said earlier this summer that he had made a full recovery from leukaemia. But now he has to remain in quarantine while he fights off COVID-19 before he can return to the training pitches of Bologna once again.

Also on rt.com 'Disgraceful': Manchester City legend Yaya Toure AXED from charity football match for offering to hire SEX WORKERS for teammates
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies