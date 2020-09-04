Lionel Messi to make it official he is STAYING at Barcelona after club refuse to sell below €700m buyout clause - reports

Lionel Messi will make it official he will be a Barcelona player next season after the club refused to sell the Argentine icon for less than the €700 million buyout clause in the player's contract, according to reports.

Messi had been expected to give a statement on Friday regarding his future, after making it clear he wanted to leave Camp Nou, although the club have made it clear they will not be willing to let him go for less than the €700 million buyout clause in his contract.

That was before Messi's father Jorge wrote a letter disputing the validity of the clause, despite a ruling from La Liga siding with Barcelona, warding off a potential move from Manchester City which would have seen Messi link back up with former Barca boss Pep Guardiola.

According to Spanish ESPN Messi is now expected to make it official in his Friday announcement that he will be staying at the club he joined as a boy.