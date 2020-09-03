Fast chess in the air: Russian grandmasters are set to play blitz game while flying in different planes

Russian chess players Tatyana Vasilevich and Maxim Pavlov are preparing to set an unusual record, playing a 30-minute blitz game in the air while flying in two different planes.

The match, scheduled to take place on September 16, will last for 30 minutes, with each player having a three-minute time control and two-second increment per move.

READ MORE: 'A bright, impressive victory': President Vladimir Putin HAILS Russian chess team after world championship success

Instead of a classic chess board, the grandmasters will be using an online chess platform which will allow them to play the game without sharing the same table.

The two aircrafts carrying the players will fly at 200m above sea level over Crimea.

The unusual game will be played as part of celebrations to mark the fifth anniversary of the Crimean Chess Federation.

Also on rt.com ‘This is a period of insanity’: Soviet grandmaster Anatoly Karpov on chess racism debate

Online play has gained popularity among chess players during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected all major sporting events.

At the end of August, FIDE held the World Chess Online Olympiad, with Russia and India sharing gold medals after two weeks of playing.