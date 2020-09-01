A talented person is talented in everything: Figure skating champ Evgenia Medvedeva learns to play the UKULELE (VIDEO)

Two-time world champion figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva has proven that her talent extends far beyond sports, as she showed off her music classes in which she’s learning to play the ukulele.

The prominent skater easily mastered the basic skills of playing the small guitar-like instrument.

“Let’s start this long journey” Medvedeva wrote, adding that it’s “hard” to acquire new musical skills.

The 20-year-old, who is famous for her graceful, artistic skating, is a huge fan of art. With her talents in painting, Medvedeva designs clothes with her signature prints, earning praise from fans and pundits for her immense talent.

The skater, who took home two Olympic silver medals at the 2018 Winter Games, is getting ready for a new season, hoping to earn the right to represent Russia at international competitions.

Along with the ISU Grand Prix events, Medvedeva will take part in the two opening stages of the Cup of Russia, obligatory for qualifying for the national championship.