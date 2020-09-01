Brock vs. Fedor? Brock Lesnar confirmed as a FREE AGENT, as Jon Jones and Bellator both express an interest in WWE superstar

Hulking WWE superstar Brock Lesnar is now a free agent, and the news has sparked mass speculation about his next move, with both the UFC and Bellator linked with moves for the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Reports across a host of pro-wrestling publications, plus ESPN, have stated that Lesnar is now out of contract following his tenure with the WWE, and the news has attracted plenty of interest in the world of mixed martial arts.

Bellator president Scott Coker reacted to the news by telling ESPN's Ariel Helwani that he'd love to sign Lesnar, saying, "Yes, if he's truly available. Fedor vs. Brock is interesting. It's the fight that never happened!"

The prospect of powerhouse wrestler Lesnar against Russian MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko would give Bellator one of biggest-ticket heavyweight fights in MMA today, with Lesnar's pay-per-view pulling power going head to head with the man widely considered to be the greatest heavyweight in MMA history.

Bellator also has a host of other heavyweight fighters with extensive pro wrestling careers on their roster, with former WWE stars Bobby Lashley and Jake Hager, plus former PRIDE and UFC star Josh Barnett.

But if there is one fight that could eclipse Fedor vs. Brock at the box office, it's a matchup between Lesnar and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones. And Jones, who vacated his title last month to move up to heavyweight, has already declared himself up for the challenge.

In a series of tweets on Monday night, Jones set out his reasons why he should be the next man up to challenge UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

"Stipe doesn't want to fight Francis (Ngannou) again because the first fight wasn't close," he began.

"Looking at it from Stipe's point of view, fighting Francis again is definitely more of a lose situation than a win.

"Stipe asked for a new challenge, why not fight the light heavyweight GOAT? Besides, we're way closer in size. What's more exciting than that?

"By the time he heals up my body weight should be right where it needs to be. This fight lines up perfectly.

"Stipe versus Francis s high risk, low reward. Stipe versus myself actually makes a lot of sense for both of us. Now you actually have a super fight. Stipe loses the fight is gone."

But then Jones signed off with one final tweet, as he took direct aim at new free agent Lesnar.

"Brock I'll beatcho ass too."