Nate Diaz would be proud! Kyrgyzstani MMA fighter gives rival MIDDLE-FINGER SALUTE before scoring HUGE knockout (VIDEO)

A Kyrgyzstani fighter scored a highlight-reel knockout with a difference on Saturday night as he evoked memories of UFC star Nate Diaz by flipping the middle finger at his opponent before knocking him cold.

Lightweight contender Bayaman Nurmamat was competing at the Get Up & Hit event in Irkutsk, Russia on Saturday night as he produced a memorable finish to claim a memorable knockout.

Backing his opponent up against the cage, Nurmamat gave his rival a middle-finger salute, then unleashed a perfectly-timed head-kick to knock him out in stunning fashion.

It was exactly the sort of finish UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz would be proud of, with the Stockton native famed for his middle-finger salutes, including during fights.

It's unlikely that Nurmamat will reach the same heady heights as the American, but his finish will live long in the memory and, if there's any justice, it will feature strongly in any "Knockout of the Year" lists.