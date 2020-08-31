 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I want to become an Olympic champion’: Russian quad-jumping prodigy Alexandra Trusova announces career goal after changing coach

31 Aug, 2020 11:54
Alexandra Trusova © REUTERS / Antonio Bronic
Russian figure skating prodigy Alexandra Trusova has said that her career goal is to win the Winter Olympics and acquire all quadruple jumps existing in one of the most beautiful and power-demanding sports.

The 16-year-old, who abruptly cut off her long-lasting cooperation with famed coach Eteri Tutberidze last spring has been training in Evgeni Plushenko’s academy since June.

Explaining her decision to part ways with Tutberidze, the skater said that she wants to be coached by a specialist who himself landed quads during his illustrious career.

When asked about her goals and biggest dreams Trusova said without hesitation that she wants to win the Olympic crown.

I need to skate well and to spin well. Quintuple jumps? Well I don’t know yet, I need to learn all quads before that,” the skater said.

My biggest dream is to become an Olympic champion,” she added.

Trusova is the first female skater in history to throw a quad at an international competition.

Last year, she finished third at the ISU Grand Prix final and the European Championships.

