 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Valentina Kosolapova: The Russian triple jumper who turned down a modeling career to pursue a life in sport (PHOTOS)

28 Aug, 2020 17:20
Get short URL
Valentina Kosolapova: The Russian triple jumper who turned down a modeling career to pursue a life in sport (PHOTOS)
© Instagram / kosolapovaaa
She could easily have made it big as a model, but Russian triple jump star Valentina Kosolapova chooses to concentrate on her sporting talent instead, and has shunned all offers from the world of fashion.

The 23-year-old stunner is frequently approached by model agency scouts, but refuses to pose for magazine covers, preferring to spend her time at the stadium, where she works tirelessly to surpass her personal best in the triple jump.

READ MORE: ‘Barbie with Hulk muscles’: Meet Julia Vins, the Russian powerlifting sensation who can lift more than 200kg

The daughter of the former mayor of Volgograd, Andrey Kosolapov, she took part in the indoor national championships last winter, finishing third in the women’s triple jump, attaining a result of 13.85 meters.

Before that, Kosolapova scooped a solid victory at the famous Russian Winter event, achieving her season’s best result of 14.08m.

The athlete, who is very active on Instagram, has amassed a following of more than 20,000.

Despite her apparent aversion to professional modeling, along with photos from her training sessions and competitions Kosolapova does share some revealing snaps in which she poses in swimsuits and bikinis, keeping her fans more than happy. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies