'Is this REALLY what we are coming to?' NHL star claims he was PUNCHED after discussing Donald Trump & Republicans

26 Aug, 2020 16:22
Logan Couture spoke about Donald Trump and the Republican Party © USA Today Sports / Reuters
San Jose Sharks player Logan Couture has voiced his shock after allegedly being attacked for discussing the Republican Party and US President Donald Trump, adding he had revealed his father was a police officer before the dust-up.

Long-serving Sharks center Couture claimed he had been "sucker punched" in Toronto after he was overheard discussing Trump's party and the US elections in November.

The Canadian spoke out about his fears over his freedom of expression in the aftermath of the incident, but insisted that he did not vote after initially saying he would support the ruling party "if I could".

"I talked about voting for the Republican Party and I mentioned Donald Trump by name," the 31-year-old told his Twitter following of more than 340,000.

"I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? This world is so wrong.

"I’m Canadian. I don’t have a vote in the election. I only talked about what the Republicans may bring in the election. That was it. Punched right in the face."

Tensions in the US are high ahead of the election, fueled by a year in which the country has been ravaged by the coronavirus epidemic and witnessed protests led by the Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May.

"There’s no need for violence over it," San Jose State University baseball player Matt Faulcon replied.

"What [Trump] represents, however, is racism, bigotry, sexism, misogyny, the systemic oppression of minorities.

"Voting for him says you don’t mind supporting all of that, which will offend people.

"It's a touchy subject because people are dying in America. Trump doesn’t care so it hits a nerve when people support him.

"It’s a very sensitive time to even talk any sort of politics. I know that’s got to be extra frustrating, knowing it wears poorly on you if you punch back simply to defend yourself."

Couture replied: "I’ve learned that. I’ll never talk politics in public again. Just crazy to me...if you speak your own opinion, violence happens. Even crazier, people are ok with it."

When asked whether there were any other reasons why he was punched, Couture responded: "Saying my dad was a police officer and I 'would' if I could vote Republican.

"I don’t vote, I never said I like Donald Trump. I don’t."

Couture signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with the team in 2018.

