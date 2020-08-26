Kyrgios rips into Djokovic for lacking ‘leadership & humanity’ as Aussie takes another shot at world no.1 over Covid fiasco

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has hit out at world number one Novak Djokovic, criticizing him again for holding the ill-fated Adria Tour which led to a spate of Covid-19 cases.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner, who is currently taking part in the Cincinnati Open in New York as part of the preparation for the US Open, took yet another victory on Tuesday beating American Tennys Sandgren in two straight sets 6-2, 6-4 and extending his winning streak to a whopping 20-0 record.

Kyrgios’ remarks came after Djokovic was asked about the possibility of remaining unbeaten through the entire 2020 season.

“Hell of a tennis player. May go unbeaten in 2020, can’t take that away from him. Unfortunately when he was supposed to show some leadership and humility he went missing. Majority would say he has taken an L regardless,” Kyrgios wrote on his Twitter page.

In June, Djokovic organized an exhibition tennis tour in Serbia and Croatia which resulted in several positive Covid-19 tests among the participants, including the Serbian tennis star himself.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive, raising the issue of neglecting precautionary safety measures during the Adria Tour.The tennis star later apologized stressing that the tournament was organized with best intentions, however, it didn’t save him from the backlash with Kyrgios being among his most vocal critics.

Djokovic who will play at Flushing Meadows next week is widely considered the main favorite to clinch the US Open title, after his main rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer withdrew from the tournament.