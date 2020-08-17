 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Robbed while racing: French F1 ace Pierre Gasly's house RANSACKED during Spanish Grand Prix

17 Aug, 2020 17:45
Get short URL
Robbed while racing: French F1 ace Pierre Gasly's house RANSACKED during Spanish Grand Prix
Victim: Alpha Tauri F1 driver Pierre Gasly © Reuters / Issei Kato
French Formula 1 star Pierre Gasly has revealed that his house has been ransacked and multiple items have been stolen while he was racing at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday.

Gasly finished ninth in the race for his team, AlphaTauri as he piloted his car to a solid points finish in the race at the Circuit de Catalunya.

But, after his race weekend had ended, Gasly learned of the news that his house had been broken into and ransacked.

The 24-year-old Frenchman took to Instagram Stories to inform his followers of the news, and asked anyone with any information to come forward and contact him via social media.

Gasly reported on Monday that his home had been 'robbed and ransacked' while he was racing in Spain, and explained that he had lost expensive engraved watches, clothes, jewelry and racing helmets in the burglary, which took place at his house in Normandy, France.

"Some people are really worthless, disrespectful and contemptible," said the frustrated Frenchman, who currently sits in 13th place in the Formula 1 drivers' standings.

Also on rt.com 'We could be writing obituaries right now': Valentino Rossi CHEATS DEATH as TWO flying bikes miss him by INCHES after 200mph crash

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies