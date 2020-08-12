 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Russian Athletics Federation pays $6.3mn fine to avoid potential international expulsion

12 Aug, 2020 17:26
Get short URL
Russian Athletics Federation pays $6.3mn fine to avoid potential international expulsion
RUSAF president Evgeni Yurchenko © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
The Russian Athletics Federation (RUSAF) has paid a $6.3 million fine stipulated by World Athletics, which threatened to annul Russia’s membership if the money was not received by August 15.

The athletics governing body fined RUSAF for evidence falsification in a doping scandal involving world silver medalist high-jumper Daniil Lysenko.

READ MORE: 'We recognize these are difficult times': World Athletics delays decision regarding potential Russia expulsion

Today RUSAF has transferred $6.3 million to the World Athletics, $5 million of which is for a fine and $1.3 million is compensation for additional costs. Thus the federation has fully fulfilled its obligation imposed by the World Athletics council in March,” said RUSAF chief Evgeni Yurchenko, who thanked Russia’s Sports Ministry for helping to find the necessary financial resources.

Russia had to pay the fine before July 1, but failed to meet the deadline, prompting World Athletics to extend the date to mid-August.

Also on rt.com 'This is a circus': World champion high jumper Lasitskene hits out at Russian athletics bosses over long-running doping saga

The body, which suspended the process of granting neutral status to Russian competitors, said it would expel RUSAF from its membership if the money was not transferred in time.

It remains unknown whether the process of RUSAF reinstatement will resume, but so far Russian athletes are prohibited from taking part in international events even under a neutral flag.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies