Russian power lifting champ fractures BOTH KNEES in horror injury as he narrowly avoids being crushed by 400kg load (GRAPHIC)

Russian power lifting record holder Alexander Sedykh has been severely injured at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) European championships near Moscow while attempting a squat with a 400kg (880lbs) weight.

The reigning WRPF European champion fractured both knees and barely avoided being smashed by the vast weight, which could so easily have fallen on him.

READ MORE: 'Condition is good': Cyclist Fabio Jakobsen wakes from his coma following horrific Tour of Poland crash

The video of the horrific incident shows Sedykh shaking under the weight before seeing his knees contort disturbingly during the dangerous attempt.

The athlete was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he underwent complex surgery on both knees.

“The main thing is that I must lie motionless in bed for twomonths. Then I'll be taught how to walk again. It’ll take time to recuperate. I’ve had my quadriceps resewn and my knees put back together,” Sedykh said.

It remains unknown how long it will take the power lifter to recover from the terrifying injury, and whether it might force him to retire. He hasn’t yet said if he intends to resume his sporting career.