Ronaldo in reverse? Juve star Paulo Dybala linked with high-profile Real Madrid switch

Juventus' Argentina star Paulo Dybala could be set to do the opposite of his club-mate Cristiano Ronaldo by trading Turin for Real Madrid after being linked with a high-profile transfer to the La Liga champions.

Ronaldo caused a media firestorm when he moved from the Spanish capital to Italy two summers ago but despite Zinedine Zidane steadying the ship at the Bernabeu afterwards, Real Madrid have yet to truly replace his goals.

However, reports circulating on Monday suggest that Dybala could end up taking on Ronaldo's role in Madrid, in what would be one of the more curious transfer deals in recent times.

Zidane's Madrid appear eager to get their man and are set to offer one of Toni Kroos or Isco as part of a deal to lure Dybala to Spain, according to reports.

The 29-times capped Argentina international saw his role diminished upon the arrival of Ronaldo following the 2018 World Cup, scoring 16 league goals in the two seasons since Ronaldo joined the club. By comparison, Ronaldo has plundered a total of 52 strikes in the same period.

Dybala was, however, named Serie A 'MVP' this season, beating last year's winner Ronaldo to the accolade and highlighting his continued importance to the Turin giants.

Dybala was linked with an exit from Turin last season with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on big-money moves for the 26-year-old. He ultimately opted to stay in Italy but another season of playing second fiddle to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo may be enough to convince him to try his hand in Spain – and maybe even attempt to emulate Ronaldo's achievements there.

Of course, a lot will depend on new Juve boss Andrea Pirlo's perspective and if he feels that both Ronaldo and Dybala can be successfully accommodated in his system.

If that's not the case, Real Madrid – and most likely a handful of other European giants – will be waiting in the wings.