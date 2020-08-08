 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pirlo gets the nod: Juventus set to install Andrea Pirlo as new head coach, just HOURS after sacking Maurizio Sarri

8 Aug, 2020 17:58
New boss: Andrea Pirlo is expected to be named the new Juventus head coach © Reuters / Stefano Rellandini
It didn't take Juventus long to find a replacement head coach following the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, with former Juve midfield legend Andrea Pirlo expected to be confirmed as the Turin club's new boss.

An announcement has not yet been made by the club, but it is widely understood that confirmation will soon be made that Pirlo will take up the Juventus hot seat following the sacking of Sarri earlier on Saturday.

The 41-year-old made 119 league appearances for "The Old Lady" of Italian football between 2011 and 2015 after joining the club from rivals AC Milan.

The playmaker, generally considered to be one of the best passers of a ball in the world during his peak years, was given his first managerial job by Juve just 10 days ago when he was appointed the club's Under-23 coach.

But now the club has promoted him to the top job, before he even had the chance to lead the Under-23s in a match, and the club will hope that he can bring the sort of success to Turin that he brought during his playing days.

As a player, Pirlo won four back-to-back Serie A titles, as well as the Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italianas.

The two-time Champions League winner with Milan is also likely to be tasked with rejuvenating the club's successes in European club competition.

