Victory dance: Bellator bombshell Valerie Loureda celebrates TKO win with raunchy dance at Bellator 243 (VIDEO)

Valerie Loureda certainly knows how to keep her name trending on social media. After keeping her fans engaged with pre-fight pics on Instagram, she produced a buzzer-beating TKO, then finished with a celebratory dance.

Loureda's win, a second-round TKO finish of Tara Graff, played out in a behind-closed-doors arena at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, USA, but with the fight being shown live on the internet, "Master" Valerie made sure she made the most of her time in the spotlight as she produced a stunning finish, and a celebration to match.

Loureda even made sure she promoted her Instagram and TikTok usernames as she celebrated her win in front of the camera.

Her huge knockdown punch was described by co-commentator John McCarthy as "a big shot out of a little lady," and Loureda celebrated her victory by sharing a video of her third professional MMA win on Instagram.

"3-0! Wear your heels, put on your lashes, spar hard in the morning, make your TikToks, and don’t let ANYONE tell you what you can or can't be," she commented.

Loureda received a host of supportive replies, including from her team at American Top Team and from her teammates, including two-weight UFC women's champion Amanda Nunes, who posted, "Congrats girl," and former UFC strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who commented, "Beauty beast! Congrats ma girl!"

Another female fighter, Pearl Gonzalez, also offered words of support, saying, "You're a beast! Inspiration to so many girls, women! Don't stop. Reach higher babe!"

Her performance also drew praise from one of the legends of women's MMA, as former Strikeforce and UFC champion, and current ONE Championship vice president, Miesha Tate exclaimed, "You are a BADASS!"