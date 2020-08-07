 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Stop making a mess!' Evgenia Medvedeva dismisses rumors she’s joining Evgeni Plushenko’s academy

7 Aug, 2020 15:14
© Sputnik / Alexandr Vilf
Russian figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva shot down rumors about a possible switch to Evgeni Plushenko, confirming that she will continue to work with Canadian specialist Brian Orser.

The 20-year-old star, who is now training in Moscow, said she is not going to follow in the footsteps of younger teammates Alexandra Trusova and Alena Kostornaia, who parted ways with Eteri Tutberidze to be coached by two-time Olympic champion Plushenko.

The former skater, who has welcomed former Tutberidze athletes in his academy, warned that there will be more sensational and shocking news, inadvertently instigating rumors about Medvedeva’s possible split with Orser.

The two-time world champion denied the speculation, stressing that she has found a new home in Canada where she feels safe and comfortable.

Stop making a mess,” Medvedeva wrote. “I have found my people and my place in life. I don’t need to change anything. Mind your own business, this is my reply to all those people who said there will be sensations.”

Medvedeva has been training in Moscow under the watchful eyes of Russian figure skating legend Tatiana Tarasova, who helps her polish new programs. The skater plans to return to Canada as soon as international flights resume.

