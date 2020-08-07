'I'm the greatest fighter since the conception of God': Mike Tyson promises HEAVENLY display in comeback bout against Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson's comeback to the ring after a 15-year hiatus is heaven-sent, according to a new interview with the legendary fighter as he prepares to do battle with fellow boxing icon Roy Jones Jr. next month.

Tyson confirmed his comeback last month after generating massive interest online by posting a series of training clips that showcased the former heavyweight champion's infamous speed and power, which seemingly hasn't deserted him since his retirement.

Now, ahead of his fight against Jones Jr, Tyson says that no human being has ever rivaled what he is capable of doing to another man in a boxing match.

READ MORE: Drug testing 'a major concern' for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr comeback showdown

"The name of this event is called Frontline Battle," Tyson said as part of a documentary series tracking the lead-in to the September 12 fight.

"It's a frontline battle because the greatest fighter fights another greatest fighter and we're going to find out who is the greatest fighter in the history of great fighters."

Indeed, the man he will face in a little over a month's time can also state a significant case to be considered among the fight game's all-time greats.

A world champion in four different weight classes from middleweight to heavyweight, Jones Jr. almost effortlessly dominated the sport in his prime years in the 1990s and early 2000s and has told the media recently that he long desired a fight with Tyson.

He also revealed that the opportunity he received this summer was the only opponent that would have dragged him out of retirement to compete again.

Despite Jones Jr's extensive resume, Tyson says that only God can be considered a better fighter.

"Anything I do I put so much into it," he stated.

"If I fail, I'm gonna die. How many people do that? That's what I like to do. I go all out or nothing. I play for keeps. You know, I'm the greatest fighter since the conception of God. How could I not take this opportunity up?"