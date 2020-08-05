UFC's 'BMF' champion Jorge Masvidal set to make his competitive return – in CORNHOLE challenge match

If you heard that Jorge Masvidal's next opponent would be a bespectacled man by the name of Cody Henderson, you'd probably laugh. But it's true, as Masvidal turns his hand to a new test – the popular American "sport" of cornhole.

The game, popular in parks and bars, involves throwing a beanbag into a hole in a sloped platform at the other end of the playing area. Remarkably, it's something that gets regular airtime on US sports TV, with the big championships airing live on ESPN Stateside.

And later today, the UFC's "BMF" champion Masvidal, who lost out to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on "UFC Fight Island" last month, will swap the UFC octagon for the cornhole board as he takes on American Cornhole League champion Henderson live on US television.

The matchup, dubbed "The Grudge Match," will see Masvidal handed a 15-point head-start in his bid to defeat the cornhole king. The duration will be a familiar one for "Gamebred," however, with the matchup being contested over five rounds.

The first player to reach 21 points within that timeframe will be declared the "knockout" winner. If neither man makes it to that total by the end of the five rounds, the man with the highest score will be declared the "decision" winner.

Masvidal said he plans to add another KO to his record, saying, "I have the fastest KO in MMA fighting history and now I am going for the fastest KO in cornhole history."