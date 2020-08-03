WATCH: Lovren teases 'tight' Salah over new haircut as pals catch up on FaceTime after defender joins Russian champions Zenit

Dejan Lovren teased friend and former Liverpool teammate Mo Salah over the Egyptian star's new haircut, claiming he was too "tight" to get it shaved all over as the pair caught up after Lovren moved to Russian club Zenit.

Croatian center back Lovren swapped the reigning English champions for their Russian equivalent in a €12 million move last week, signing a three-year deal with the St. Petersburg club and bringing a six-year stay at Liverpool to an end.

Lovren, 31, has already arrived in Russia and is set to make his Zenit debut in the Super Cup clash with Lokomotiv Moscow on Friday, but before that caught up on FaceTime with best pal Salah.

"Wow, what a nice haircut," Lovren marvels after a freshly-cropped Salah answers the call, in a clip shared on social media by the Russian club.

"Thank you, better than yours," Salah replies.

"I just arrived and came out of the airport, I saw people who welcomed me, and behind I saw a bear," Lovren then jokes, appearing to play up the oft-repeated stereotype of large mammals roaming the Russian streets.

"Crazy," the Croatian laughs as a speechless Salah doesn't seem sure if he is jesting or not.

"How are you brate," Lovren than asks, using his favorite term of endearment for the Egyptian striker.

"I'm good, just chilling," replies Salah, before wondering when the defender will be training with his new team and asking: "Will you be the captain or not?"

"You want me?" jests Lovren in reply. "I will try to be the best."

The chat then turns back to Salah's new hairdo, with Lovren admitting: "To be honest, nice haircut, I like it."

"Me too," says Salah. "It's just expensive but it's OK."

"Expensive?" responds Lovren. "Ah yeah, that's why you left it long (on the top), because you're tight! Unbelievable!"

"Good to see you, speak to you soon," Lovren adds as the call between the two pals ends.

Lovren has moved to Russia after spending six seasons at Liverpool, whom he joined from Southampton in the summer of 2014.

In total he made 185 appearances for the Anfield club, scoring eight times and helping the team to a first league title in 30 years this season, also winning the Champions League with the Reds last season.

However, the Croatian World Cup finalist had seen his game time increasingly limited as he fell down the pecking order behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

When the news of his departure from Anfield was confirmed last week, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had said Salah would be upset to see Lovren leave the club, joking that they would need to find "a new best friend" for the Egyptian.

Lovren is expected to slot into a Zenit backline to fill a hole made by departing captain and former Chelsea star Branislav Ivanovic, who has left the team after two seasons, helping them to the league title in each a Russian Cup double during the last campaign.

After the Russian Super Cup in Moscow on Friday, Zenit kick off their 2020-21 league season with a trip to newly-promoted Rotor Volgograd on Tuesday August 11.

Salah and Liverpool meanwhile are relaxing after wrapping up the Premier League title and ending their season, having already been knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid in one of the final games before the Covid-19 pandemic brought a shuddeirng halt to sport.

Their next competitive action will be against FA Cup kings Arsenal in the Community Shield at the end of August.