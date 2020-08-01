 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

NBA’s Jonathan Isaac STANDS for anthem. That’s what racists want, people on Twitter cry out (but some praise him, too)

1 Aug, 2020 06:36
Get short URL
NBA’s Jonathan Isaac STANDS for anthem. That’s what racists want, people on Twitter cry out (but some praise him, too)
Jonathan Isaac stands for the national anthem July 31, 2020 ©  REUTERS via USA TODAY Sports/Ashley Landis
Jonathan Isaac has become the first NBA athlete to stand for the national anthem as the league restarted its season after a 20-week pause due to Covid-19, explaining that kneeling doesn’t reflect his views.

Before his game with the Brooklyn Nets began, Isaac, who is black, stood as players and coaches from both teams took a knee. He also chose not to wear a Black Lives Matter shirt, donning his Orlando Magic jersey instead.

“I believe that black lives matter. A lot went into my decision, and part of it is, I thought that kneeling or wearing the Black Lives Matter t-shirt doesn't go hand-in-hand with supporting black lives,” the Magic player said in a post-game interview on Friday, adding that he thought that America was too preoccupied with issues surrounding race.

I think when you look around, racism isn't the only thing that plagues our society, that plagues our nation, that plagues our world, and I think coming together on that message that we want to get past not only racism but everything that plagues as us as a society, I feel like the answer to that is gospel.

Isaac, who is also an ordained minister, said that kneeling for the national anthem conflicts with his religious conviction that “everyone is made in the image of God.”

His decision to stand for the national anthem was met with wide applause on Twitter, and even garnered him new fans.

His opposition to kneeling wasn’t universally praised, however. Isaac’s detractors claim that he gave racists “ammunition” by not taking a knee.

The NBA has aggressively promoted social justice issues after restarting its season. Players have been permitted to wear anti-racist messages on their jerseys and basketball courts have been painted to include “Black Lives Matter”. After two days of games, every team that played has knelt for the national anthem.

Also on rt.com Wayne Dupree: I love the NBA, but these part-time activists have gotten on my last nerve

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies