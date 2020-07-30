‘I wouldn't look at him!’ Olympic champion Sevastyanova says ‘normal guys' shouldn’t have Instagram, despite McGregor snap

Olympic champion gymnast Karolina Sevastyanova, who sent the internet wild after being snapped with UFC's Conor McGrgeor, says she “wouldn’t look” at a man with any social media account... an announcement she made on Instagram.

Sevastyanova, who bizarrely made the comment while addressing her followers on the photo and video sharing social networking service, said she thinks it’s “just not right” for any normal man to have any kind of presence on social media.

“How would I react if a guy was present on social media? Was liking and commenting on everything… I wouldn’t even look at such a guy,” Sevastyanova told her 421,000 Insta followers.

“I think that normal men shouldn’t even have a page on Instagram. Or a private account just for friends. All the rest for me is just not right.”

The 25-year-old former athlete now full-time attention-seeker grabbed a snap with two-time UFC champ McGregor at a recent bash in Monaco, where she now lives and with pictures of which she floods her Instagram page and stories.

After posting the snap with McGregor, Sevastyanova had to bat off a backlash from suspicious fans who accused the pair of sneaking a snap with the beautiful brunette behind the back of the Irishman's partner and mother of his two children Dee Devlin.

Sevastyanova however insisted his long-time girlfriend was in fact present at the party, and pleaded with social media users to "stop asking her questions".

McGregor is one of the most watched sports stars in the world whether in the octagon or on the internet, but fails to break in the top ten most followed sports stars on Instagram with a mere 36.7million followers, trailing AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic in number 10, who has amassed 41.4 million.

Kiev-born Sevastyanova retired from professional sport after the 2012 Olympic Games in London, where she and Team Russia snatched the Group All-around gold alongside Uliana Donskova, Anastasia Bliznyuk, Alina Makarenko, Anastasia Nazarenko, and Ksenia Dudkina.

Unlike serially-retired comeback king McGregor, whose comeback count Michael Myers would be proud of, Sevastyanova has stayed true to her word and hasn’t been tempted by a return to the spotlight.

Aside from her Olympic gold, Sevastyanova has two European championship golds to her name, both won in her native Russia, as well as a Youth Olympic Games gold medal and, aged 19, appeared on the cover of Russian Maxim.