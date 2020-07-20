 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel
HomeSport News

‘Tell him Khabib’s better’: Russian gymnastics queen sends internet into FRENZY after being photographed with UFC's Conor McGregor

20 Jul, 2020 18:24
Get short URL
‘Tell him Khabib’s better’: Russian gymnastics queen sends internet into FRENZY after being photographed with UFC's Conor McGregor
© Instagram / karolisha.s
Russian Olympic champion gymnast Karolina Sevastyanova has caused a stir on social media after sharing a picture in which she appears with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor.

The 25-year-old posted a photo on Instagram in which she’s hugging the famous Irishman. He, meanwhile, struck a fighting pose.

READ MORE: 'Conor McGregor is retired': UFC boss Dana White plays down McGregor-Masvidal rumors

The world and Olympic gold medalist, who lives in Monaco, didn’t reveal where she met the world-renowned fighter, but, given her cocktail dress, Sevastyanova’s followers have suggested it was at an official event attended by the two sport stars.

The gymnast’s post triggered an avalanche of comments in response, with some users making reference to Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tell him Khabib’s better,” one person wrote.

“I thought it was Photoshopped!” another user added.

The Olympic champion and some fan who asked for her autograph,” another follower joked.

Is that really Conor?” one comment read.

Sevastyanova retired from professional sports after scooping gold in the group event at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Residents of the Commonwealth of Independent States who took part in a poll conducted during the London Olympics named her the most beautiful female athlete participating in that year’s Games.

Several years ago, she was rumored to be dating Russian ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin. His break-up with tennis player Maria Kirilenko was attributed to Sevastyanova – Kirilenko called off their engagement after pictures of her fiance spending time with the former gymnast emerged on social media.

McGregor, meanwhile, remains out of action following his announcement that he had retired from competition. Few people seem to believe the Dubliner, however, with some expecting him to agree a UFC fight against Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz later in 2020.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies