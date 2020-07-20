‘Tell him Khabib’s better’: Russian gymnastics queen sends internet into FRENZY after being photographed with UFC's Conor McGregor

Russian Olympic champion gymnast Karolina Sevastyanova has caused a stir on social media after sharing a picture in which she appears with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor.

The 25-year-old posted a photo on Instagram in which she’s hugging the famous Irishman. He, meanwhile, struck a fighting pose.

The world and Olympic gold medalist, who lives in Monaco, didn’t reveal where she met the world-renowned fighter, but, given her cocktail dress, Sevastyanova’s followers have suggested it was at an official event attended by the two sport stars.

The gymnast’s post triggered an avalanche of comments in response, with some users making reference to Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Tell him Khabib’s better,” one person wrote.

“I thought it was Photoshopped!” another user added.

“The Olympic champion and some fan who asked for her autograph,” another follower joked.

“Is that really Conor?” one comment read.

Sevastyanova retired from professional sports after scooping gold in the group event at the 2012 Olympics in London.

Residents of the Commonwealth of Independent States who took part in a poll conducted during the London Olympics named her the most beautiful female athlete participating in that year’s Games.

Several years ago, she was rumored to be dating Russian ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin. His break-up with tennis player Maria Kirilenko was attributed to Sevastyanova – Kirilenko called off their engagement after pictures of her fiance spending time with the former gymnast emerged on social media.

McGregor, meanwhile, remains out of action following his announcement that he had retired from competition. Few people seem to believe the Dubliner, however, with some expecting him to agree a UFC fight against Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz later in 2020.