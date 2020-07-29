'I do it every night': Wife of PSG star Icardi silences critics by saying she gives ORAL SEX on regular basis

Wanda Nara, wife and agent of PSG forward Mauro Icardi, has chosen an extravagant way to hit back at online critics who claimed her rise to fame was attributable to intimate sex acts.

The model and TV presenter sarcastically responded to a comment on her Instagram page, which apparently referred to a sex tape supposedly between her and Icardi's former teammate Marcelo Brozovic.

"Who would have thought that due to oral sex you would get where you are?" a person wrote under Nara's picture.

"One?! I do it every night. Why don't you try too?" the model-turned-agent retorted.

Last year, she was embroiled in a scandal when an audio sex tape was shared on social media with Italian outlets reporting was it featured Nara and Brozovic.

She denied the rumors, saying that she is "a mum and a wife" who takes care of her family.

Glamorous Argentine media personality Nara helped Icardi seal a permanent move from Italian club Inter Milan to the French giants last month, signing for a staggering sum of around $65 million in a switch that is thought to have guaranteed him well over $6 million a year.

An active social media user, Nara often shares provocative snaps on her Instagram page, which has a massive following of 6.7 million people.

Icardi and Nara got together after the model split with Icardi's former Sampdoria teammate Maxi Lopez, who also hails from Argentina.

She married the forward just five months after her divorce from Lopez in 2013. Nara has three sons from her previous relationship, and two daughters with Icardi.