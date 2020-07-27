PSG suffer blow as superstar forward Kylian Mbappe RULED OUT of Champions League quarter-final with ankle injury

Paris Saint-Germain's hunt to win a first Champions League has been hit by the news that talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of their fixture with Atalanta after suffering an ankle injury in the French Cup Final.

Mbappe, 21, picked up a knock in his team's 1-0 victory against Saint-Etienne in last weekend's domestic cup win, with further medical analysis determining that the French star could face up to three weeks on the sidelines - ruling him out of his side's winner-takes-all Champions League tie with the Serie A club.

The challenge on Mbappe resulted in a heated confrontation between both sets of players, with the French star leaving the pitch in tears and in obvious discomfort.

St Etienne captain Loic Perrin was sent off for the challenge.

Scans of the injury showed "an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament," according to medical information released by the club.

However, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his recovery it is though that the World Cup winner could be fit and ready for his team's semi-final fixture next month - provided his teammates get past Atalanta.

The final stages of this season's Champions League, which was heavily impacted by the global sport standstill due to the coronavirus crisis, will be completed in the form of an eight-team single-leg elimination competition, with all games taking place in Portugal.

The final will take place on August 23.

Also on rt.com 'It went crack': PSG ace Mbappe facing Champions League fitness battle as he leaves pitch in tears after HORROR tackle (VIDEO)

PSG will be looking to add to their silverware for the season after they were awarded the French title despite not completing the full campaign. A single Neymar goal was enough to claim victory against Saint-Etienne but the addition of the Champions League to the Parisien's trophy cabinet - Mbappe or no Mbappe - would represent the biggest achievement in what is the club's 50th year in existence.